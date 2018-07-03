Child dies after being found at bottom of Saint-Leonard pool

A six-year-old boy found motionless at the bottom of a Saint-Leonard pool Monday evening was pronounced dead in hospital.

The incident happened around 7:00 p.m. when the boy was pulled from the pool of a multi-unit residential complex called the Domaine Choisy.

A lifeguard attempted to resuscitate the boy and paramedics took over upon their arrival.

Witnesses told TVA News that there were around 75 people at the pool when the incident occurred and only a single lifeguard on duty.

Montreal Police confirmed the death Tuesday morning, pointing out the true age of the boy which was previously reported as four-years-old and not six.

Police say there is no sign this could have been a criminal act. Montreal’s coroner is investigating.