Vancouver’s East 1st Avenue to close from Nanaimo to Clark Drive for 2 months, so plan accordingly

If you plan on doing much commuting in Vancouver this summer, you have better choices than taking East 1st Avenue between Nanaimo Street and Clark Drive up until the end of August.

That whole section of road is going to be closed as FortisBC upgrades its natural gas line in Vancouver, Burnaby and Coquitlam.

As many as 50,000 drivers use the route on any given day, and it will remain that way until about the time when kids have to go back to school.

Drivers have options: they can take McGill Street, they can take Hastings, they can even go by Grandview Highway if they wish to leave the city.

But residents living in the area are nevertheless concerned about how the road closure is going to affect their lives.

READ MORE: 11 blocks of East 1st Ave. will be closed in both directions for 10 weeks this summer

“I don’t think it’s right,” said one person on Commercial Drive.

“I take that way to go see my parents in Delta,” said another.

Yet another person interviewed by Global News said, “well I ride my bike or walk, so I’m fine with that being closed.”

If there is a closure, it probably helps that it’s happening in July when school’s out and vacations are on.

The bottom line though: steer clear of this stretch of road.