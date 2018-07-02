New Brunswick man launches made from scratch miniature tugboat

New Brunswick retiree Rick Horton can now cross one more thing off his bucket list.

An official launch party was held Monday at Cassidy Lake near Norton, N.B. for Horton’s latest project — a 14-foot-long mini tugboat he made from scratch.

“It’s 88 inches across the beam,” said Horton. “It’s flat bottom… I made it flat bottom for the lake”.

The Penobsquis, N.B. man can describe every piece of wood, fibreglass and anything else that has gone into its construction.

It has been an 18-month labour of love — a timeframe that was longer and more complicated than he imagined — with some frustration thrown in for good measure.

Even his family is surprised.

“He has many small hobbies,” said daughter Gillian Kaye. “He’s a putter. ”

“He has a few animals, horses and donkeys and that’s kind of been his projects,” Kaye said. “So this is something totally new. I think it’s a first and a last”.

The mini tugboat has been named Reaven, after his grandchildren Reegan, Ava and Owen, all of whom were beaming with pride for their “Grampy.”

“He didn’t ask for help, but if someone asked he’d say, ‘no thanks, I’ve got it,'” said Ava.

Reegan added, “I thought it was pretty cool because he was older and that he was retired and he made that.”

“He used letters from our names and put it all together to make a big word to name it,” Owen said.

His two daughters felt that his efforts were rightfully worthy of recognition.

“He built it from the most crude specs you can imagine, starting with a single piece of lumber, and he finished it,” said Kaye. “So we’re super proud of him.”

Horton also expressed a humble hint of pride in his accomplishment.

“Well, it’s unique,” he said. “You know I’ve got something I guess nobody else has got around here”.

The Reaven was officially christened for this and many more generations to enjoy.