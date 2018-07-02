St. Albert RCMP search for suspect after indecent act at Giroux Crossing Friday

A suspect is wanted by police after a reported indecent act in St. Albert.
RCMP said two girls were walking through the parking at Giroux Crossing at around 11:00 a.m. Friday, when a man parked his car near them and started talking to them.
Police said the two youth noticed the man had no pants on and was masturbating in his vehicle.
The suspect is described as being in his late 20s, 5’9″ to 5’11” in height, with short brown hair and speaking with a heavy accent.
The vehicle is described as a white four-door sedan, with a black sticker on the passenger side, rear door and a red steering wheel.
RCMP are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact St. Alberta RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
