Police release sketch of man after indecent act at Edmonton bus stop

The unidentified suspect is described as a 30-year-old male, believed to stand between 5’6”- 5’8” with a stocky build. He was last seen wearing a blue blazer, blue dress pants and a light coloured shirt with dark shoes.

Edmonton police have released a composite sketch of a suspect they say exposed himself to a 14-year-old girl waiting at a bus stop on Parsons Road earlier this month.

Police said the girl was waiting for the bus near Parsons Road and 91 Street on Sept. 8 when a man she didn’t know came up to her.

He exposed himself and then ran away, police said.

The man has not been identified but is described as about 30 years old, between 5’6″ and 5’8″ with a stocky build, short dark hair and balding slightly on top. He was wearing a blue blazer, blue dress pants and a light-coloured shirt with dark shoes.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567.

