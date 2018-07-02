Four incidents of overnight violence keep Calgary police, EMS busy Monday

Calgary police were busy dealing with four separate incidents of overnight violence Monday.
Around 10 p.m. Sunday, police said they were called to the area of Macleod Trail and 6 Avenue S.E. for a report of a stabbing.
A 20-year-old person was transported to the hospital in life-threatening condition.
The victim’s condition has been upgraded to stable and investigators have left the scene, police said.
Later that night around 1 a.m. Monday, police were called to a report of an assault in a parking lot near 32 Avenue and 19 Street N.E.
A 35-year-old man was taken to hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries, EMS said.
Police continue to hold the scene and are investigating.
Meanwhile, around the same time, police said they were called to a report of a stabbing in the vicinity of Memorial Drive East and 36 Street S.E.
EMS said they took a 28-year-old man to the hospital with a serious soft-tissue injury.
He is reported to be in stable, non-life threatening condition, EMS said.
Later Monday morning, around 4 a.m., police said a person with a stab wound showed up at Rockyview General Hospital.
Police couldn’t comment on the circumstances of this incident or the person’s condition.
