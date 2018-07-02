Crime
July 2, 2018 10:43 am
Updated: July 2, 2018 11:06 am

Man in critical condition after reported Calgary break and enter

By Web Producer  Global News

Global News Morning Calgary's Bindu Suri has the details on a serious incident on Falconridge Drive in northeast Calgary.

A A

A man was rushed to hospital after a reported break and enter Monday morning in northeast Calgary.

Police said they were called to the 1300 block of Falconridge Drive N.E.  after they received a report that a man had entered a home shortly before 6:00 a.m.

READ MORE: Calgary police say new collaborative approach at solving break and enters leads to decline in crime

EMS said one man was rushed to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition.

Police said one man has been taken into custody.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Break And Enter
Calgary break and enter
Calgary Police
Calgary Police Service

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News