Man in critical condition after reported Calgary break and enter
A man was rushed to hospital after a reported break and enter Monday morning in northeast Calgary.
Police said they were called to the 1300 block of Falconridge Drive N.E. after they received a report that a man had entered a home shortly before 6:00 a.m.
EMS said one man was rushed to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition.
Police said one man has been taken into custody.
