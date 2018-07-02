Man in critical condition after reported Calgary break and enter

A man was rushed to hospital after a reported break and enter Monday morning in northeast Calgary.

Police said they were called to the 1300 block of Falconridge Drive N.E. after they received a report that a man had entered a home shortly before 6:00 a.m.

READ MORE: Calgary police say new collaborative approach at solving break and enters leads to decline in crime

EMS said one man was rushed to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition.

Police said one man has been taken into custody.