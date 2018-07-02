Rabies prevention measures coming to southern and western New Brunswick

New Brunswick will carry out rabies prevention and control measures in western and southern portions of the province, the government announced Monday.

Vaccine baits in small capsules will be distributed in green spaces, parks hedges and wooded areas frequented by raccoons and skunks.

“The bait vaccinates wildlife when ingested,” explained Dr. Jim Goltz, manager of New Brunswick’s veterinary laboratory and pathology services.

“This is the most effective way to prevent the spread of rabies in wildlife and help prevent the spread of this life-threatening disease.”

The bait isn’t harmful to humans, pets, livestock or the environment.

However, the province is still recommending that the public make sure pets do not ingest the bait that is intended for wildlife.

Hand distribution of the vaccine is scheduled to begin in July and continue through to August.

Here are the scheduled locations:

July 9-20 — Fredericton and Saint Mary’s First Nation

July 23-27 — Saint John

July 30 – Aug. 10 — Woodstock, Woodstock First Nation, McAdam, Harvey, St. Stephen, Saint Andrews, St. George, Blacks Harbour, Deer Island, Campobello Island and Grand Bay-Westfield

Aerial distribution is scheduled to take place in mid-August.

If you are scratched or bitten by an animal that might have rabies, wash the wound with soap and warm water and seek immediate medical attention.

The province said last year, more than 400,000 vaccine baits were distributed in southern New Brunswick.