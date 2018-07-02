One man in critical condition after shooting in Abbotsford

Abbotsford Police say a man in his 20s is in hospital after a shooting Sunday night.

Officers responded to a home in the 2500 block of Birch Street after receiving a 9-1-1 hang-up call at around 6:15 p.m.

BC Ambulance crews arrived to find a man in his early 20s suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He remains in critical condition.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested and remains in custody.

Major Crime Detectives, Forensic Identification Section and Patrol Officers are investigating.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).