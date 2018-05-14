Police investigating shots fired in Abbotsford

Abbotsford police are investigating shots fired into a home Monday morning.
At least two to three bullets hit a home on Bolt Avenue between Emerson Street and Gladwin Road.
Police say there were no injuries.
It is also unclear at this time if any arrests have been made.
— More to come
