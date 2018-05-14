Crime
May 14, 2018 11:02 am
Updated: May 14, 2018 11:14 am

Police investigating shots fired in Abbotsford

By Online News Producer  Global News

Abbotsford police are investigating shots fired into a home Monday morning.

At least two to three bullets hit a home on Bolt Avenue between Emerson Street and Gladwin Road.

Police say there were no injuries.

It is also unclear at this time if any arrests have been made.

