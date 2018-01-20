1 dead following Abbotsford shooting
Abbotsford Police Department say a man in his mid-20s has died after a shooting in the 3500 block of Promontory Court.
Officers responded to multiple calls reporting shots fired at approximately 6:30 p.m. When police arrived they found a van with a man inside suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene before being transported to the hospital.
“The Abbotsford Police Major Crime Unit and Forensic Identification Section are on scene and this investigation is being transitioned to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team,” read a release from police.
Police say the shooting appears to be targeted.
Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-4448, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
