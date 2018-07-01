Canada Day in Kelowna a sea of red and white

The 21st annual Canada Day Festival at Waterfront Park in Kelowna is full of colour and festivities.

The day began with the 45th annual Folkfest at Prospera Place.

Linda Kovach has been a Folkfest director for about eight years. She says Folkfest is all about diversity and honouring the cultural mosaic that is Canada. “Folkfest is a multicultural showcase of food and performances, music and dance,” she adds.

Kovach not only oversees all the entertainers, she is also a performer herself. She will be dancing two middle eastern choreographies with her belly dancing troupe called the Banat Al Raks Dancers.

Other performances include the Ruach Israeli Folk Dancers, Spotted Horse Entertainment with First Nations dancers and the Okanagan Filipino-Canadian Dancers.

Next door to Prospera Place, the Kelowna Art Gallery is hosting drop-in crafts. Children can paint their own flags on the grass or on easels.

Waterfront Park is full of activities like the Fun Zone, Kelowna Dog Agility Club demos, Ki-Low-Na Friendship Centre Blanket Exercise and more.

Of course, Canada Day would not be complete without a diverse range of delicious cuisine at the Taste of Canada Food Fair.

Live music is playing all day at the TD Beach Stage and the sky will come alive at 10:30 p.m. for the traditional Canada Day fireworks.

For a full schedule of events, visit the Festivals Kelowna website.