North Okanagan RCMP to step up presence for Canada Day long weekend

With thousands of visitors expected to flock to local events this weekend, north Okanagan RCMP are planning to be highly visible.

“The public can expect to see an increase in police presence at all the local events, beaches, boat launches and on the water throughout the long weekend,” Cst. Kelly Brett said in a media release.

“The goal for the RCMP and its volunteers this weekend is to engage in proactive enforcement to ensure that the public has a safe and pleasant holiday.”

No one from the RCMP was available on Friday for an on-camera interview about the detachment’s planned long-weekend enforcement.

Several long-weekend events are expected to draw major crowds in the north Okanagan.

Funtastic, a music festival and slo-pitch tournament, is expected to draw 4,000 people and crowds will gather for a fireworks show over Okanagan Lake on Sunday night.

Police emphasize that you can’t bring open alcohol to the fireworks show and those who do could be fined $230.