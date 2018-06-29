BC Ferries: no reservation? Don’t bother this long weekend

Here’s what you should do if you want to catch a BC Ferries sailing without a reservation this weekend.

Forget it.

WATCH: BC Ferries long weekend chaos

Horseshoe Bay ferry terminal was a hectic scene Friday as cars full of travellers were backed up as they waited to leave the Lower Mainland for the Canada Day long weekend.

BC Ferries terminals are busy on any long weekend, but this one has the added problem of the Coastal Inspiration going out of service all weekend.

One of BC Ferries’ biggest vessels, the Coastal Inspiration travels the route between Horseshoe Bay and Departure Bay in Nanaimo.

The vessel’s propeller still hasn’t been fixed, and without that bit, the ship is not expected to ferry travellers to Vancouver Island.

Many people planned ahead and made reservations, but certain ones were cancelled because of a backlog, and BC Ferries said there’s not much they can do.

“We do need some more resiliency in our system,” said BC Ferries spokesperson Deborah Marshall.

“When it comes to a summer schedule, all of our major vessels are scheduled to be in operation, and unfortunately we just don’t have an extra ship.”

Hopeful travellers are advised to arrive at terminals early and board as a foot passenger if you’re able.

The latest update from BC Ferries said its 3:30 p.m. Horseshoe Bay-Departure Bay sailing is full, while its 5:45 p.m. sailing is 55 per cent full; stand-by traffic was advised to use alternate routes.

The 8 p.m. sailing was just over 40 per cent full as of 1:30 p.m.; the 10:10 p.m. sailing was similarly full.

There’s plenty of traffic at the Tsawwassen terminal, too.

There, the 3 p.m. sailing to Swartz Bay was close to 90 per cent full as of 1:30 p.m.; the following sailing at 4 p.m. was half full.