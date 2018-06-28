Weather
June 28, 2018 6:23 pm

Cooler Canada Day weekend for Okanagan with a risk of rain

Peter Quinlan, Meteorologist By Meteorologist  Global News

Cloud cover, showers and cooler temperatures will stick around for Canada Day long weekend across the Okanagan.

It might not be the news that Okanagan residents are hoping for, but Canada Day long weekend won’t be perfect weather-wise.

Cloudy, cool and showery conditions wrap up the work week with daytime highs stuck in the low 20s, with a chance of showers again Friday afternoon and a chance of thunderstorms in the Shuswap and North Okanagan.

There is a risk of thunderstorms late Friday in the Shuswap and North Okanagan.

The long weekend launches on Saturday with more clouds rolling in. A few early sunny breaks are possible before rain slides in later in the day, as temperatures climb a few degrees into the 20s.

Canada Day will be marked by a mix of sun and cloud and a very slight chance of late-day showers in the Central Okanagan, after making it up to around 23 degrees for an afternoon high.

Parts of the North Okanagan and Shuswap could get clipped by a bit of rain late in the day and into the evening.

A mix of sun and cloud is on the way for Canada Day in the Central Okanagan with a slight chance of showers.

If you’re heading out for fireworks on Canada Day evening, be sure to keep rain wear handy if you’re in that area, but, despite the showery weather, temperatures should still sit in the upper teens or low 20s.

A cold upper low pressure system slips in for holiday Monday, bringing in more organized rain that’ll linger into Tuesday, with afternoon highs in the upper teens or low 20s.

More organized rain rolls in across the region on Holiday Monday.

Winds will also be breezy sporadically at times right through the long weekend across the region, particularly in the afternoon, with gusts up to 40 to 50 km/h possible in some areas.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.

