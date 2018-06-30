Vancouver city council candidate Jean Swanson arrested at Burnaby pipeline protest

Another B.C. politician has been arrested at a protest outside Kinder Morgan’s Burnaby Mountain facility.

Anti-poverty activist and Coalition of Progressive Electors (COPE) Vancouver city council candidate Jean Swanson was one of eight people arrested at the site, located in the 8000-block of Shellmont Street, on Saturday.

Burnaby RCMP says the protesters were arrested for violating a court-ordered injunction preventing anyone from obstructing access to the facility.

“Despite being asked to leave, these demonstrators failed to do so and were arrested. Each of these demonstrators have since been released and will appear in court over the coming weeks,” said the RCMP in a media release.

In her own media release, Swanson — who is a recipient of the Order of Canada — said she engaged in civil disobedience in protest of the federal government’s decision to buy the pipeline from Kinder Morgan.

“I’m here because it’s so gross that [Prime Minister Justin] Trudeau is spending billions of our public dollars on this pipeline project that doesn’t have consent of the First Nations of this land and which will create more climate-destroying emissions and risks catastrophic bitumen spills on this coast,” she said.

“All those billions of dollars could do something good, like provide clean water to Indigenous communities or end homelessness.”

The federal government inked a deal to purchase the Trans Mountain pipeline for $4.5 billion at the end of May.

The move was designed to ensure the pipeline gets built, and came after Kinder Morgan had threatened to withdraw from the project without assurances the project would proceed.

Ottawa maintains the plan is to find a new buyer for the pipeline.

Swanson is not the first politician to be arrested on Burnaby Mountain this year.

Federal Green Party Leader Elizabeth May and Burnaby NDP MP and independent Vancouver mayoral Candidate Kennedy Stewart were arrested at the site back in May.

Both pleaded guilty to criminal contempt of court. May was handed a fine of $1,500, while Stewart was fined $500.