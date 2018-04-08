Kinder Morgan halts Trans Mountain pipeline expansion amid B.C. opposition

Kinder Morgan Canada Limited (KML) has suspended all “non-essential activities and related spending” on the expansion of its Trans Mountain pipeline, the company said in a Sunday news release.

The release said that the company will “not commit additional shareholder resources” to the project in light of “continued actions in opposition to the project” by B.C.’s provincial government.

Coverage of the Trans Mountain pipeline on Globalnews.ca:

Kinder Morgan said it would consult with stakeholders with a view to reaching agreements by May 31 that “may allow the project to proceed.”

It’s looking for clarity on the ability of the expansion to be built through B.C., and for protection of shareholders.

READ MORE: Kinder Morgan pipeline protests a legacy of dismissing environmental worries: Trudeau

In a statement, Greenpeace spokesperson Mike Hudema said:

“The writing is on the wall and even Kinder Morgan can read it.

“Investors should note that the opposition to this project is strong, deep and gets bigger by the day.

“We encourage Kinder Morgan to shelve this project before the litany of lawsuits, crumbling economics, and the growing resistance does it for them.”

In a statement, Kinder Morgan chairman and CEO Steve Kean said the company wants to be “judicious in our use of shareholder funds.”

“In keeping with that commitment, we have determined that in the current environment, we will not put KML shareholders at risk on the remaining project spend,” he said.

“A company cannot resolve differences between governments. While we have succeeded in all legal challenges to date, a company cannot litigate its way to an in-service pipeline amidst jurisdictional differences between governments.”

In the release, Kinder Morgan said the project is facing “unquantifiable risk” as B.C. has asserted “broad jurisdiction” and indicated that it would use its jurisdiction to stop the expansion.

“B.C.’s intention in that regard has been neither validated nor quashed, and the province has continued to threaten unspecified additional actions to prevent project success.”

Kean said if an agreement can’t be reached by May 31, then “it is difficult to conceive of any scenario in which we would proceed with the project.”

READ MORE: Artist takes 20,000-km journey along B.C.-Alberta pipeline route. Both sides are wrong, he says

In a statement, federal Natural Resource Minister Jim Carr to “end all threats of delay to the Trans Mountain expansion.”

“His government’s actions stand to harm the entire Canadian economy,” Carr said.

“At a time of great global trade uncertainty, the importance of Canada’s role in the global energy market is bigger than individual projects and provinces.”

The Trans Mountain Expansion is in the national interest, which is why our government approved the project and why we continue to stand by our decision. #cdnpoli 1/3 pic.twitter.com/vvMnbnoj47 — Jim Carr (@jimcarr_wpg) April 8, 2018

We will act in Canada's national interest to see that this project is built. Our government's approach to resource development will grow our economy and protect the environment. These are not competing interests, they are shared priorities. #cdnpoli 2/3 https://t.co/8wEJ9tWq8O — Jim Carr (@jimcarr_wpg) April 8, 2018

We are determined to find a solution. With all our partners, we continue to consider all available options. As Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau has said, this pipeline will be built. #cdnpoli 3/3 https://t.co/aKxxEN2arU — Jim Carr (@jimcarr_wpg) April 8, 2018

Carr went on to say that the federal government has a responsibility to ensure that the Canadian economy grows and remains stable, and that B.C. shares in the responsibility to ensure Canada’s resources reach the market.

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley had strong words for B.C. — and for Canada — in a news conference on Sunday afternoon.

“Federal approval of this project must be worth more than the paper it is printed on,” she said.

Notley went on to say, “Premier [John] Horgan believes he can harass this project without economic consequences for B.C.

“There, he is wrong.”

Notley said her government would bring forward legislation that would give Alberta the tools it needs to “impose economic consequence on British Columbia if the government continues on its present course.”

She did not get into specifics.

READ MORE: Oilpatch CEO says Trudeau needs to give real pipeline support, ‘not just words’

Notleyalso accused Horgan of believing he can harass the managers and investors behind the pipeline expansion.

“There, he is wrong as well.

“Maybe the government of B.C. thinks they can mess with Texas. Let me be absolutely clear: they cannot mess with Alberta.”