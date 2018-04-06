Trudeau visiting new oilsands mine during Fort McMurray stop on Western Canada tour

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to visit the Alberta oilsands Friday, less than 24 hours after protesters called for him to revoke the federal government’s approval of a controversial pipeline project.

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside a Liberal party fundraising dinner in Vancouver Thursday night, banging pots and chanting “Kinder Morgan has got to go.”

The protesters are opposed to the expansion of Kinder Morgan Canada’s Trans Mountain pipeline, which was approved by the federal government in 2016 and is set to triple the amount of oil flowing to Burnaby, B.C., from Alberta.

Demonstrator Emma Pullman says the crowd wanted to show Trudeau that there is a lot opposition to the project and the Liberals stand to lose seats in B.C. if the pipeline is built.

The prime minister also visited Victoria on Thursday, where he said decisions aren’t made by those who shout the loudest, but on the basis of facts, science and evidence.

Trudeau said the federal government needs to build a strong economy and protect the environment at the same time.

The precariousness of his position between environmental groups, who want no more fossil fuel development, and the oil industry, which is a big driver of the Canadian economy, has been highlighted on the trip.

On Friday, Trudeau is set to tour the new Suncor Fort Hills oilsands facility, which came online earlier this year. Just two months ago, Suncor’s CEO Steve Williams complained that Canada’s regulatory regime and uncompetitive tax structure would keep his company from investing any further in this country.

Furor over the Trans Mountain pipeline has ramped up in recent weeks, with around 200 people arrested near Kinder Morgan’s Burnaby, B.C., marine terminal in the last month; Trudeau faced protesters at a town hall in Nanaimo in February and their ranks have grown in the days since.

Later on Friday, Trudeau will later meet with leaders from northern Alberta First Nations and Metis communities.

— With files from Mia Rabson, The Canadian Press, and Karen Bartko, Global News