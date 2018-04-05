Hundreds of anti-pipeline protesters set to greet Trudeau in Vancouver on Thursday

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Vancouver on Thursday evening for a roundtable on clean technology and a Liberal fundraiser.

However, he’s expected to be greeted by hundreds of anti-pipeline protesters.

The protesters are expected to gather at the Vancouver Art Gallery and march to the Sheraton Wall Centre where the fundraiser is being held.

The pipeline was approved by the Trudeau government in 2016 but protesters say it will raise the risk of oil spills in the Burrard Inlet and can’t be completed if the government is to meet its climate change commitments to cut Canada’s greenhouse gas emissions another 200-million tons a year by 2030.

Furor over the pipeline has ramped up in recent weeks, with around 200 people arrested near Kinder Morgan’s Burnaby, B.C., marine terminal in the last month; Trudeau faced protesters at a town hall in Nanaimo in February and their ranks have grown in the days since.

On Friday, Trudeau is set to visit Alberta’s oil sands to tour a Suncor facility, a company whose CEO complained two months ago that Canada’s regulatory regime and uncompetitive tax structure would keep his company from investing any further in this country.

With files from The Canadian Press