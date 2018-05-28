Elizabeth May pleads guilty to criminal contempt for role in Kinder Morgan protest

Green party Leader Elizabeth May has pleaded guilty to a criminal contempt of court charge for violating an injunction at a Kinder Morgan work site in Burnaby, B.C.

The federal Green Party leader was arrested in March for breaking a court injunction at Kinder Morgan’s Burnaby Mountain facility.

May and MP Kennedy Stewart were among dozens of people who were arrested on March 23 for coming within five metres of Kinder Morgan’s site where it is working on the pipeline expansion.

Stewart pleaded guilty to the same charge and was ordered to pay a $500 fine.

The $7.4-billion-Trans Mountain project will expand the existing 1,150-kilometre pipeline between Edmonton and Burnaby.

The expansion is set to increase the capacity of oil products flowing from Alberta to the B.C. coast from 300,000 barrels to 890,000 barrels a day.

— More to come. With a file from the Canadian Press.