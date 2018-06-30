RCMP search for ‘armed and dangerous’ man after woman found dead near Buck Lake

RCMP are investigating the death of woman near Buck Lake, Alta. and are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man who may be involved.

The woman was found dead on the evening of June 29.

Investigators are looking for 54-year-old Paul Bosek of Brazeau County “who should be considered armed and dangerous.”

He may be driving a black, four-door 2018 Ford Focus with an Alberta licence plate BKX 4350.

RCMP are asking people not to approach Bosek but to call 911 immediately if he is found.

Anyone with information about Bosek’s whereabouts is asked to call Breton RCMP at 780-696-3502.

Buck Lake is approximately 145 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.