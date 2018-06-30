New Brunswick teen dead after collision between car and dirt bike near Miramichi

A 14-year-old boy is dead after a collision between a car and dirt bike near Miramichi, N.B., on Friday.

RCMP say the incident — which took place Howard Road in the Blackville-area — was first reported to them at approximately 5:30 p.m.

The teen was the driver of the dirt bike.

He was taken to hospital in Moncton and subsequently to Saint John where he died of his injuries.

No names have been released and the RCMP say they are continuing to investigate.