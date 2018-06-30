Canada
June 30, 2018 11:42 am

50-year-old man dead after being struck by lightning in New Brunswick

By Staff The Canadian Press

New Brunswick RCMP say a man is dead after he was struck by lightning Friday evening

File / Global News
Police say a 50-year-old man is dead after being struck by lightning Friday evening.

Sgt. Andre Pepin of the RCMP says the man, whose name has not been released, was hit by lightning at around 6 p.m. in Tabusintac, N.B.

He says the man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to the Canada Safety Council, lightning causes about 10 deaths and more than 100 injuries in Canada each year.

