50-year-old man dead after being struck by lightning in New Brunswick

Police say a 50-year-old man is dead after being struck by lightning Friday evening.

Sgt. Andre Pepin of the RCMP says the man, whose name has not been released, was hit by lightning at around 6 p.m. in Tabusintac, N.B.

He says the man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to the Canada Safety Council, lightning causes about 10 deaths and more than 100 injuries in Canada each year.