Nine people displaced in Moncton after fire caused by lightning strike

The Canadian Red Cross says that nine people have been temporarily displaced after a fire was triggered by a lightning strike in Moncton on Friday at approximately 9 p.m.

According to the Moncton Fire Department, a lightning strike started a fire in the walls of the home at 348 Cameron Street.

READ MORE: Cole Harbour wildfire ‘under control,’ mandatory evacuation order lifted

Firefighters were able to quickly contain the fire to the attic and a portion of the top floor. However, electricity to all four apartments has been disconnected and tenants have been required to leave the building until repairs can be made.

The Canadian Red Cross says that emergency lodging and meals have been arranged through the Canada Day long weekend for at least two adults in one of the units in the home.

They say they are able to provide similar assistance if needed by the three other adults, three teens and a child from the other units.

No injuries were reported.