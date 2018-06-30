Montreal landlord attacked by tenant’s dog
Montreal Police were called to a building on Currateau Street, in Montreal’s east end, on Friday.
A 75-year-old man was transported to hospital after police say he was injured by a dog.
“The landlord was going to pick up the monthly cheque from his tenant when the altercation occurred with the dog,” said Véronique Comtois, with Montreal Police.
The man was transported to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
Police say the city’s animal control unit will decide what will happen with the dog.
Comtois would not confirm the breed of the animal.
At the moment, police are not treating the incident as criminal.
