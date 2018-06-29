Emergency officials want you to think ‘safety first’ this holiday weekend

In 2017, 343 people died on roads patrolled by the Ontario Provincial Police. This holiday weekend, the OPP will be out in force, watching all roads for drivers who refuse to share the road and follow the rules in their rush to get to their destination.

“We’re focusing on one of our big four campaigns, which is specifically aggressive driving this weekend,” said OPP Const. Richard Nie. “So we’re watching for speeding, aggressive driving, unsafe lane changes, distracted driving, careless driving, all those things that cause people to just rush too fast to get to their destinations and cause trouble on the way there.”

Fireworks displays, meanwhile, continue to be a Canada Day tradition. And while Peterborough Fire Services would prefer if you watched fireworks set off by professionals in a public display, if you really want to stage your own display, they want you to keep two words in mind: “safety first.”

“You need to read the directions, read the labels, make sure you have an extinguishing source available,” said Peterborough fire chief Christ Snetsinger. “You need adult supervision, and also there is always the chance you could start a fire or have a burn injury and we really need to be mindful of that.”

The Ontario Provincial Police add that their Marine Unit will be active on the area’s waterways, watching to see that boaters are staying safe, with an approved PFD (personal flotation device) for every person on board and approved safety equipment like paddles, a bailer and a signalling device.