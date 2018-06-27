Regina man charged with theft from vehicles, including a $370,000 cheque

A 35-year-old Regina man is facing 11 charges in connection to recent mail thefts and thefts from motor vehicles.

Police were called to an apartment complex on the 00 block of Angus Road, in the Coronation Park neighbourhood, for a report of mail theft at 8:24, Tuesday morning. It was reported that the male suspect broke into mailboxes and fled on a bicycle.

The suspect was located on the nearby 100 block of Albert Street, where he was arrested.

A lengthy list of items were revealed in a search including a machete, credit and debit cards, driver’s licenses, health cards, Status cards, permanent residence documents and a substance believed to be methamphetamine. Many of these items were reported stolen from vehicles.

The most notable item recovered was a cheque for $370,000, which had previously been reported stolen from a vehicle.

Jeffery Vincent Cross, 35, is charged with identity fraud – possession of identity documents, theft of mail, possession of break in tools and eight other charges.

He made his first appearance in Regina Provincial Court Wednesday morning.

Police are also using this arrest to remind residents to remove valuables from their vehicles. If there is not the opportunity for a crime to take place communities will be safer, according to police.