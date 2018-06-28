What Saskatoon civic services are open and closed for Canada Day

Here’s a rundown of which Saskatoon civic services and facilities are open and closed, or have modified hours, during the Canada Day long weekend.

City Hall: Closed

Parking meters: Payment will be required. Drivers are still required to park their vehicles within area time limits posted

READ MORE: Justin Trudeau to spend Canada day in 3 separate cities instead of Parliament Hill

Related Saskatchewan MP pushes to make National Indigenous Peoples Day statutory holiday

Municipal impound lot: No vehicles released to public

Saskatoon Public Library: All branches closed

Saskatoon landfill: Open between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Garbage/yard and food waste/recycling collection: Takes place as scheduled

City compost depots: Open for regular hours

The Saskatoon Civic Conservatory: Closed for renovations

Remai Modern: Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saskatoon Transit: Regular service

Access Transit: Operates with holiday service. Trips must be booked in advance as per normal procedures. Customers are reminded that subscriptions do not apply on statutory holidays.

READ MORE: Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park & Zoo offers season passes

Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park & Zoo: Regular hours

Cosmo Civic Centre: Closed on Sunday, July 1. Open with regular hours on Monday, July 2

Harry Bailey Aquatic Centre: Open – Noon to 6 p.m. on July 1. Regular hours of operation on July 2

Lakewood Civic Centre: Open – Noon to 6 p.m. on July 1. Regular hours of operation on July 2

Lawson Civic Centre: Open – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 1. Regular hours of operation on July 2

Saskatoon Field House: Open – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 1. Regular hours of operation on July 2

Shaw Centre: Open – Noon to 6 p.m. on July 1. Regular hours of operation on July 2

Terry Fox Track: Closed on July 1. Regular hours of operation on July 2

For more information on operating hours and programs, contact leisure services.

For weather on the go, download the Global News SkyTracker weather app for iPhone, iPad or Android.