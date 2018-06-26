Donald Trump goes after Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel at South Carolina rally

U.S. president Donald Trump went after late-night hosts Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel in a speech at a rally for South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster on Monday, suggesting they lack talent.

“The guy on CBS, what a lowlife,” Trump said in reference to Colbert. “I mean honestly are these people funny? They’re not talented people. I can laugh at myself, frankly, if I couldn’t I’d be in big trouble. Johnny Carson was talented. This guy on CBS has no talent.”

Trump said that Kimmel fawned over him when he appeared on Kimmel’s show before the election. “Now, I wouldn’t do a show, the guy’s terrible.”

He also said that he recently had to tell Fallon to “be a man” and not apologize for messing up Trump’s hair during a 2016 appearance.

“Jimmy Fallon apologized for humanizing me, the poor guy. Because now he’s gonna lose all of us,” Trump said. “He’s like, a nice guy. He’s lost, he looks like a lost soul.”

Trump went on to claim that his appearance on Fallon’s show in 2016 attributed to The Tonight Show’s “monster ratings,” and that the host “should be thankful, he shouldn’t be upset or angry.”

All three comics are Trump critics to varying degrees. Fallon recently told The Hollywood Reporter that he “made a mistake” when he mussed up Trump’s hair on the Sept. 15, 2016, episode and said he would do it differently.

On Sunday, Trump tweeted at Fallon to stop “whimpering” about it.

.@jimmyfallon is now whimpering to all that he did the famous “hair show” with me (where he seriously messed up my hair), & that he would have now done it differently because it is said to have “humanized” me-he is taking heat. He called & said “monster ratings.” Be a man Jimmy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2018

Fallon tweeted back to say he was making a donation in Trump’s name to a non-profit group that provides legal assistance to immigrant children, families and refugees in Texas.

In honor of the President’s tweet I’ll be making a donation to RAICES in his name. — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) June 25, 2018

Trump also said that he “made a fortune” for NBC with The Apprentice, but complained that the network now “treats me horribly,” adding, “I think they are worse than CNN,” he said.

Trump has not appeared on any late-night talk shows since taking office.

