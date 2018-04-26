Stephen Colbert says Kanye West should change name to ‘Kellyanne Kanye’

On Wednesday night’s episode of The Late Show, Stephen Colbert turned his attention to Kanye West’s recent posts on Twitter, in which he proclaimed his support for the U.S. president, calling Donald Trump “my brother” and he showed off his signed “Make America Great Again” hat.

“[West] tweeted, ‘My MAGA hat is signed’ followed with 30 fire emojis,” Colbert said. “Now, that is fitting, because that is how many times I’d set that hat on fire.”

“I think Kanye is lobbying for a job as Trump’s new communications director. He can just change his name to ‘Kellyanne Kanye,’” Colbert said on The Late Show.

Colbert said that the “height of Kanye’s Trump praise has got to be when he tweeted, ‘You don’t have to agree with Trump but the mob can’t make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don’t agree with everything anyone does. That’s what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought.'”

You don't have to agree with trump but the mob can't make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Colbert added: “Yes, we have the right to independent thought. And I independently think that Kanye has lost his mind.”

“You know what, Kanye? Donald Trump is your brother, it is true, and I am your brother, too. And brother-to-brother, I just want to say, put the phone down,” Colbert said. “You could’ve stopped at 10 a.m. this morning with, ‘I’m nice at ping pong.'”

I’m nice at ping pong — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

The host noted that the story took a “stupider” turn when “Trump actually responded to Kanye – I assume because an alarm went off in the White House that someone on Twitter was being even crazier than him.”

Thank you Kanye, very cool! https://t.co/vRIC87M21X — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2018

Colbert noted that this “total bro-fest” was a huge moment for Trump, who hasn’t been able to lock down much support from A-list celebrities, other than West.

The host joked the pair could make an album called Yeezy & Sleazy.

Kanye West and Donald Trump are having a bro-fest. Look out for their new album. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/aJuLlF6Qvi — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) April 26, 2018

“Congratulations to President Donald Trump on securing the coveted Kanye endorsement,” Colbert said. “That is not easy to get. Right now it’s just you and ‘Bill Cosby innocent!'”

