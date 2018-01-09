Kanye West raps for cancer-stricken fan moments before her death

Kanye West made a fan’s dream come true when he rapped for her over the phone shortly before she passed away after a battle with cancer.

A Twitter user first tweeted about the story last week (Jan. 3), writing that, “This girl in my town had cancer and Kanye called her a couple days ago to rap for her.”

“I think Kim was there too,” the person added. “Wasn’t even blasted on social media or anything. She passed yesterday. I have so much respect for him tho. Making her happy in her last moments.”

READ MORE: Kanye West reportedly suffering from memory loss following recent hospitalization



Story continues below This girl in my town had cancer and Kanye called her a couple days ago to rap for her. I think Kim was there too. Wasn’t even blasted on social media or anything. She passed yesterday. I have so much respect for him tho. Making her happy in her last moments. — debbie (@stalkdebbie) January 3, 2018

West’s wife Kim Kardashian appeared to confirm the reports on Jan.8, responding to the original tweet by saying, “We are praying for her family.”

We are praying for her family. 🙏🏽 https://t.co/pjEUhPboFb — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 8, 2018

Other outlets report that West rapped I Love Kanye for the fan over FaceTime, as well as chatting for a while.

READ MORE: Kanye West could lose $35M after cancelling his ‘Saint Pablo’ tour

Many West fans took to Twitter to acknowledge the rapper’s good deed.

None of y’all are gonna acknowledge Kanye for rapping for a fan battling cancer so I’m gonna do it for you. SALUTE TO KANYE WEST. pic.twitter.com/jxBYwNF7Gy — Gerrad O'Brien (@lilgofficial) January 8, 2018

No one gives Ye enough credit. I bet low key he does stuff like this all the time https://t.co/SwF4S4YpdS — Dani (@DaniRay21_) January 8, 2018

Tbh I didn’t know this happened and I live in the girls town, the fact that he did that wow 🙌🏼 — melissa (@bootifulselena) January 8, 2018

Kanye West called a fan and rapped for her before she lost her life to cancer. This story has been confirmed with Kanye and Kim saying that they are praying for her family. pic.twitter.com/zzibmbxK1k — Fashionable KiIIas (@fashionkiIIas) January 9, 2018

According to a Twitter fan, Kanye West called a fan and rapped for her before she lost her life to cancer. @kimkardashian confirmed the story by saying "We are praying for her family." pic.twitter.com/NT4rxDtY59 — HYPEBEAST (@HYPEBEAST) January 9, 2018

Kanye West rapped over the phone for a fan dying of cancer 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/c8wMfpvcdo — Our Generation Music (@ourgenmusic) January 8, 2018