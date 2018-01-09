Kanye West raps for cancer-stricken fan moments before her death
Kanye West made a fan’s dream come true when he rapped for her over the phone shortly before she passed away after a battle with cancer.
A Twitter user first tweeted about the story last week (Jan. 3), writing that, “This girl in my town had cancer and Kanye called her a couple days ago to rap for her.”
“I think Kim was there too,” the person added. “Wasn’t even blasted on social media or anything. She passed yesterday. I have so much respect for him tho. Making her happy in her last moments.”
West’s wife Kim Kardashian appeared to confirm the reports on Jan.8, responding to the original tweet by saying, “We are praying for her family.”
Other outlets report that West rapped I Love Kanye for the fan over FaceTime, as well as chatting for a while.
Many West fans took to Twitter to acknowledge the rapper’s good deed.Follow @KatieScottNews
