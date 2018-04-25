Kanye West did not lose 8 million Twitter followers after saying he ‘loves’ Donald Trump

Kanye West appears to have seen little about the Donald Trump presidency which would have made him change his tune.

In November 2016, the rap star opened a concert with a rant in support of the U.S. president, telling the crowd, “If I were to vote, I would have voted on Trump,” and he shared a similar sentiment on Twitter on Wednesday.

In the midst of a day in which he posted more than 40 tweets, Kanye said he loves Trump as the pair are both “dragon energy.”

You don't have to agree with trump but the mob can't make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

He went on to defend his choice and also shared a picture of his signed MAGA hat.

my MAGA hat is signed 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/DrDHJybS8V — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Trump responded on Twitter.

Kanye seemed to be delighted to hear from Trump.

Kanye said his wife Kim Kardashian checked in, asking him to let the general public know he did not support every one of the president’s decisions.



Story continues below my wife just called me and she wanted me to make this clear to everyone. I don't agree with everything Trump does. I don't agree 100% with anyone but myself. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Rumours suggesting West has lost eight-million followers after his tweets admiring Trump were false.

“We can confirm that Kanye’s follower count is currently at approximately 27M followers,” a Twitter spokesperson told Global News. “Any fluctuation that people might be seeing is an inconsistency and should be resolved soon.”

West also appeared to suggest he would be running for president in 2024 in tweets he posted and others he deleted.

2024 — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Deleted tweet from Kanye 🤔 pic.twitter.com/iuCKvcRABt — Hazen (@Stephaniehazen) April 23, 2018

West started the day giving an explanation as to why he parted ways with music mogul Scooter Braun and also giving a rundown on how successful his business was, saying he was making more money than Michael Jordan and comparing himself to Walt Disney, Howard Hughes, Steve Jobs and Henry Ford.

I no longer have a manager. I can't be managed — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

yes I got rid of my last lawyer why? Because he wouldn't come to work full time. I also asked my last manager to come work full time for Yeezy of course the last lawyer and manager said no. So now I hired a CEO and a CFO and i have two full time lawyers as of now. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

I am currently the single highest paid person in footwear. That means I make more money on shoes than Michael Jordan. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018