Kanye West did not lose 8 million Twitter followers after saying he ‘loves’ Donald Trump
Kanye West appears to have seen little about the Donald Trump presidency which would have made him change his tune.
In November 2016, the rap star opened a concert with a rant in support of the U.S. president, telling the crowd, “If I were to vote, I would have voted on Trump,” and he shared a similar sentiment on Twitter on Wednesday.
In the midst of a day in which he posted more than 40 tweets, Kanye said he loves Trump as the pair are both “dragon energy.”
He went on to defend his choice and also shared a picture of his signed MAGA hat.
Trump responded on Twitter.
Kanye seemed to be delighted to hear from Trump.
Kanye said his wife Kim Kardashian checked in, asking him to let the general public know he did not support every one of the president’s decisions.
Rumours suggesting West has lost eight-million followers after his tweets admiring Trump were false.
“We can confirm that Kanye’s follower count is currently at approximately 27M followers,” a Twitter spokesperson told Global News. “Any fluctuation that people might be seeing is an inconsistency and should be resolved soon.”
West also appeared to suggest he would be running for president in 2024 in tweets he posted and others he deleted.
West started the day giving an explanation as to why he parted ways with music mogul Scooter Braun and also giving a rundown on how successful his business was, saying he was making more money than Michael Jordan and comparing himself to Walt Disney, Howard Hughes, Steve Jobs and Henry Ford.
