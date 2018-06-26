Man’s body found after gunshots reported in north Edmonton
Edmonton police are investigating a suspicious death after man’s body was found in the north end.
Police said they received a report of gunshots at a home at 113 Avenue and 103 Street at around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Police found the man’s body at the home.
No more information has been released.
