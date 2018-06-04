Inquiry recommends better surveillance after Edmonton homicide suspect killed in police shootout

A fatality inquiry into the death of an Edmonton homicide suspect who was fatally shot by police in 2014 has resulted in recommendations of better communication and surveillance technology for officers.

A report on the five-day inquiry into David Sandaker’s death was released on Monday.

Homicide suspect shot and killed by police

Sandaker, 24, was killed in a public shootout with members of the Edmonton Police Service in the Riverbend area in May 2014. Officers believed Sandaker was responsible for the April 16, 2014 shooting death of a man named Michael Hill.

READ MORE: Police search for man wanted in west Edmonton homicide

The report outlined the Tactical Unit’s plan to arrest Sandaker on May 11, 2014, after he was spotted in a greenbelt outside a townhouse complex in the area of 51 Avenue and 149A Street.

The plan was for officers to converge on the suspect while he was alone, coming close enough to deploy gas in order to “disorient and blind him,” according to the report. Several police officers were involved in the arrest plan, including members on foot and others in two separate covert vehicles. A canine unit was also involved.

“The arrest plan did not unfold as envisioned,” provincial court judge Steven Bilodeau said in his report.

As a sergeant in one of the vehicles moved in on Sandaker, he saw a child near the townhouses.

“The sergeant yelled, ‘Abort, abort, abort, abort — kid!’ and stopped the vehicle,” read the fatality report.

However, the sergeant’s team did not hear him, and carried on with the arrest as planned.

The officers who testified at the inquiry said they did not hear the abort command because they were wearing gas masks that obstructed their hearing.

The sergeant driving the vehicle also testified that the radio in the covert vehicle was hidden under the dash, and he wasn’t able to reach it “in the instant” to broadcast the abort command.

READ MORE: Suspect killed in shootout in southwest Edmonton identified

Sandaker was told by one of the tactical officers to get on the ground, the inquiry heard, but he took off running.

Sandaker fled down the greenbelt with four officers chasing behind. The sergeant then tried to maneuver his vehicle between the suspect and the child.

As this was happening, the second covert vehicle moved in to try to stop Sandaker. The driver of that vehicle saw Sandaker pull a .45 calibre handgun from his waistband, according to the fatality report.

The suspect was struck by the police vehicle, but he did not suffer any injuries. He was able to jump up and slide over the hood of the vehicle, but as he hit the ground, his foot became caught between the vehicle and a fence.

At this time, Sandaker began firing his gun at the officers.

“This was an intensely dangerous situation wherein police officers and members of the public were at grievous danger,” Bilodeau’s report said.

Gunfire was exchanged between Sandaker and police. The inquiry heard Sandaker fired his weapon until it was empty. An autopsy revealed he was shot 10 times, with four of the gunshot wounds in his head.

Judge recommends better communication, surveillance technology

Bilodeau acknowledged in his report that the tactical team was trained, equipped and prepared for a non-lethal arrest. Had the plan unfolded as envisioned, Bilodeau said: “Perhaps Mr. Sandaker could have been arrested without the showdown which subsequently resulted in his death.”

Bilodeau recommended that the Edmonton Police Service investigate better “real-time communications with particular attention to the requirements and circumstances of the Tactical Unit.”

“Instantaneous real-time communications between the unit leader and the members of the squad could prevent arrest plans from going awry.”

Bilodeau’s second recommendation suggested better surveillance may have helped the tactical officer spot the child. While he recognized sending out more surveillance officers isn’t always feasible, Bilodeau said having more than vantage point would enhance the information going to the Tactical Unit.

While the inquiry was told Transport Canada regulations currently make drones an unsuitable solution, Bilodeau suggested “technology may one day be a solution.”

Police are not exempt from the regulations; plus, the altitude limit would make drones too detectable, Bilodeau explained.

“The list of approved drones does not include the military-grade units which would be required for what can sometimes amount to an urban combat operation. Police cannot be expected to risk lives and public safety because they were limited to toys and hobby gear.”

Bilodeau recommended the EPS review its surveillance operations to determine best practices for tactical unit operations and explore further technological solutions.

The fatality inquiry was held in April. The intent of a fatality inquiry is not to determine fault, but to further examine the circumstances surrounding a person’s death.