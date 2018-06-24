Cole Harbour firefighters raise $25K for Muscular Dystrophy Canada

About $25,000 was raised by firefighters in Cole Harbour this weekend in an annual event to support the non-profit organization Muscular Dystrophy Canada.

Barbara Vidito, a volunteer firefighter at Halifax Fire Stations 17 and 18, spent most of her time between Friday afternoon and 2 p.m. on Sunday 104 feet above a parking lot at the corner of Forest Hills Parkway and Cole Harbour Road.

“The first night was rough, really rough,” she said in an interview on Sunday. “At 3:30 [a.m.], I woke up because the winds picked up again, and I was like, ‘Oh, I can’t do this.'”

But Vidito continued, staying roughly 50 hours atop an aerial fire truck’s ladder, remaining in the rectangular space, about the length of a standard casket.

Inside, there was a chair, some creature comforts, and a portable female urinal device.

The Don Crook Memorial Ladder-a-thon is in its 29th year.

Wayne Holland, who attended the event, said he was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy when was in his teenage years.

“It can affect you from the time you get up to the time you go to bed, using the bathroom, getting dressed, washing, eating, everything associated with just everyday living. It affects everything,” he said.

#Westphal #ColeHarbour Firefighters Association members are raising money via their Ladder-a-thon for @MD_Canada. It’s happening in a parking lot at Forest Hills Parkway and Cole Harbour Road. #GlobalNewsAt6 #MuscularDystrophy pic.twitter.com/c2N3LC8ENr — Steve Silva (@SteveCSilva) June 24, 2018

Roger Bourque, a volunteer lieutenant for the same stations Vidito serves at, said he hoped to raised at least $24,290, the amount raised in the prior year.

“It’s quite the experience up here,” she said in an interview, noting that taking a shower is her priority for her when she finishes the event.