June 24, 2018 12:19 pm

Laval police hunt for suspect after elderly woman found dead outside her home

Laval police are searching for Christophe Oliviera in connection with the city's second homicide of 2018. Sunday, June 24, 2018.

Laval police are searching for a 31-year-old wanted in connection with the death of a 71-year-old woman in a home on du Pacifique Avenue in Laval-des-Rapides.

Police were informed Saturday, June 23 at 2:30 p.m. that a homicide had just occurred at the home.

When officers arrived, they discovered the woman’s body — with visible signs of violence — on the ground outside her home.

She was declared dead at the scene.

The cause and motive behind her death are still under investigation.

Laval police spokesperson Geneviève Major said Christophe Oliviera, who lived at the same address as the victim but was not a relation, is the main suspect in the case.

Major confirmed Oliviera is known to Laval police services.

He is described as follows:

  • French-speaking male standing 1.83 metres or 6′ tall and weighing 90 kg (198 lbs).
  • Black hair and brown eyes, with a facial scar
  • Has multiple tattoos including a star on his left hand and a skull and book on his left arm.

Anyone with information on Oliviera or his whereabouts is asked to contact police by dialing 911 or by calling the anonymous tip line at 450-662-INFO (4636).

Major also warned that anyone attempting to help Oliviera could face serious criminal charges including being an accessory after the fact.

The woman’s death is the second homicide of 2018 on Laval police territory.

