Laval police search for potential victims of alleged sexual predator

Laval police are asking for the public’s help as they look for potential victims of an alleged sexual predator.

Dominic Fournelle, 50, was arrested on April 4 and charged with possessing and distributing child pornography. He was released with several conditions.

Police say they discovered thousands of photos and videos dating back to 2014 in Fournelle’s possession.

They allege he approached young black girls between the ages of 10 and 14 while touching himself in his car.

Fournelle is white and speaks French. He is 5’9 and weighs 180 pounds.

Police say he most recently drove a silver Nissan Sentra. He also owned a red Buick Verano from 2012 to 2014.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Laval police at 450-662-4636 or 911.