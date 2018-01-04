Bail for accused sexual predator sparking outrage in Calgary

There’s growing outrage over a sexual assault case in Calgary.

Vasilios “Billy” Georgopoulos is accused of holding a woman captive in a hotel for 11 hours, burning, beating and sexually assaulting her in early October 2017.

He is out on bail.

“I absolutely think it’s a negative message for people,” said Danielle Aubry, the executive director of Calgary Communities Against Sexual Abuse said.

Aubry said in granting bail, the court has sent the opposite message she’s spent her career fighting for.

“I think that the justice system continues to reflect the types of attitudes that we have in society… part of the rape and sexual assault stereotypes is that it’s not a very serious crime,” she said.

Georgopoulos has a list of conditions he has to follow while out on bail, including a curfew and a weapons ban. But there’s no condition keeping him from going on the internet.

It’s alleged Georgopoulos met the victim on a dating website.

She told Global News she has seen him active on that same site in the past month.

There has been a huge response to the story on social media.

One Global News viewer wrote: “I don’t understand, number one, why a judge would let him out number two, if a judge let him out, why are there not restrictions… no internet, no dating sites etc.”

Another posted: “Why is he out on bail? And why is he still allowed on these dating sites? Horrible?”

Georgopoulos has a history of violence. The 37-year-old was sentenced to 30 days in jail for assault in connection with a 2015 homicide at a Red Deer bar.