Woman sexually assaulted, burned during 11-hour hotel confinement: Calgary police

WARNING: This story contains graphic content. Discretion is advised.

Calgary police have laid multiple charges against a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman he met through a dating website when the pair met up earlier this month.

Police said the victim and her alleged attacker made arrangements to meet at a southwest hotel on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

According to investigators, the victim was prevented from leaving the hotel room for 11 hours, during which she was physically and sexually assaulted and burned. Her property was also damaged.

In a Monday news release, police said the victim was able to escape when the man “stepped away for a short time.”

“The woman ran to the front lobby and asked the clerk to call a cab. After she got home and disclosed to her family what had happened, police were called and an investigation ensued.”

Police said the accused was arrested in a different south Calgary hotel on Friday.

Vasilios “Billy” Georgopoulos, 37, of no fixed address, is charged with sexual assault, forcible confinement, assault with a weapon, uttering threats and damage to property under $5,000.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Oct. 26.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.