March 29, 2018 8:51 am

Police arrest man wanted in connection with deadly Laval crash

By Web producer  Global News

WATCH: A three-vehicle collision on des Laurentides Boulevard in Laval has killed one person and injured three others, including who is seriously injured.

Police have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with a deadly three-vehicle crash in Laval in 2017.

The May 4 crash on des Laurentides Boulevard killed a man in his 20s and seriously injured another man, also in his 20s.

READ MORE: Laval collision leaves one dead, three injured

Simon Lefevbre appeared in a Laval courtroom Wednesday where he was charged with several offences including dangerous driving causing death, criminal negligence causing death and impaired driving.

Lefebvre has been released pending his next court appearance on June 27 but must adhere to strict conditions.

He has been banned from driving and is not allowed to consume alcohol.

