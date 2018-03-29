Police arrest man wanted in connection with deadly Laval crash

Police have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with a deadly three-vehicle crash in Laval in 2017.

The May 4 crash on des Laurentides Boulevard killed a man in his 20s and seriously injured another man, also in his 20s.

Simon Lefevbre appeared in a Laval courtroom Wednesday where he was charged with several offences including dangerous driving causing death, criminal negligence causing death and impaired driving.

Lefebvre has been released pending his next court appearance on June 27 but must adhere to strict conditions.

He has been banned from driving and is not allowed to consume alcohol.