Politics
June 23, 2018 11:24 am

Federal leaders head to Quebec for Fête nationale holiday weekend

By The Canadian Press

In this file photo, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stops for a photograph during a street party for the Fete National du Quebec, Saturday, June 24, 2017 in Montreal.

Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press
A A

All three of the main federal party leaders will be in Quebec this weekend for the Fête nationale holiday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will kick off a two-day visit to the province today in Drummondville, where he’ll visit a public market and a traditional Quebecois village.

READ MORE: Trudeau calls Quebec byelection days after funding pledge in riding

He’ll then make his way to Montreal where he’ll attend a holiday celebration in his home riding.

WATCH BELOW: St-Jean Baptiste weekend festivities


Story continues below

Trudeau won’t be the only leader in the province for the June 24 holiday, which is also known as St-Jean-Baptiste Day.

READ MORE: Conservatives can ‘win anywhere,’ Scheer says in welcoming Richard Martel

Conservative leader Andrew Scheer will begin his Sunday 200 kilometres northeast of Quebec City in Riviere-du-Loup, where he’ll hold a news conference and attend at least three fete nationale events as he makes his way to the provincial capital.

READ MORE: Singh disappointed by NDP collapse in Quebec byelection, vows more effort

And NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will be in Montreal on Sunday, where he’ll join the celebrations alongside local MP Alexandre Boulerice.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Andrew Scheer
Fete nationale
Jagmeet Singh
Justin Trudeau
St-Jean-Baptiste Day

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News