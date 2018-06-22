Vancouver woman made up report of being arrested by fake cop CRA scammers: police

Vancouver police have confirmed the victim in the CRA fraud scam reported earlier this week was actually never approached by people claiming to be police officers, as initially claimed.

Police say the woman exaggerated her report.

The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) issued a public warning on Thursday saying a 58-year-old woman had received a phone call from someone claiming to be from the CRA and was later “arrested” by two men in police uniforms.

The woman said the suspects handcuffed her and put her in the back of an “older-model sedan,” police said.

She said she was then pressured to take out $6,000 at a bank at Cambie Street and King Edward.

The woman claimed she was was then driven to Surrey, where she deposited the money in a Bitcoin machine.

Police say the woman did indeed convinced by scammers to go to a bank and withdraw $6,000, which was then deposited in a Bitcoin machine, at no time did she deal with anyone in person.

This CRA scam was no different than other telephone scams reported in the past.

“Based on the seriousness of the information originally reported by the victim, a team of Major Crime investigators were reassigned to focus on and prioritize this incident. Detectives confirmed this morning that the victim was embarrassed for falling for the scam and panicked, deciding to exaggerate her story to include fake police,” said Const. Jason Doucette in a media release.

“Our officers will continue with their investigation and will consider available options.”

The CRA will not threaten people with arrest, send the police to collect funds, or accept Bitcoin and gift cards as payment. Visit the Government of Canada website for additional ways to protect yourself against fraud.

Anyone who has been a victim of a CRA scam, or any crime, is encouraged to make a report with their local police.

-With files from Jesse Ferreras