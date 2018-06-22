London Police charge two people following drug bust

A joint drug bust by the London Police, RCMP and OPP has resulted in two men from London facing multiple charges.

Members of the London Police Guns and Drugs Section, along with members of the RCMP and OPP executed search warrants on Admiral Drive, Ernest Avenue, King Street, Picton Street, Princess Avenue and Culver Drive Thursday in London.

Police seized $476 crams of suspected cocaine with an estimated value of $47,600, 0.63 grams of suspected powder fentanyl, three 12 mg of hydromorphone capsules, approximately $30,000 in Canadian currency and a restricted handgun.

The total value of the drugs seized is $47,925.

Two men from London are facing a slew of charges as a result of the investigation.

“A 29-year-old London is charged with nine separate drugs and firearms related offences and a 26-year-old London man is charged with five counts of possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking and one charge of fail to comply with recognizance,” said London Police Constable Sandasha Bough.

Both accused are expected to appear in London court today in relation to the charges.