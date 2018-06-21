The Big Lift is back: Macdonald Bridge overnight closures to resume next month

It was nice while it lasted, but overnight closures to the Macdonald Bridge are set to resume on July 3.

Halifax Harbour Bridges says the closures are necessary to complete the final elements of the nearly three-year-long Big Lift project.

Ten weeks of overnight closures are scheduled from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., from Monday to Thursday. The closures include the sidewalk and bike lane.

You can still travel from Halifax to Dartmouth via shuttle service, which is scheduled to leave every 30 minutes.

Halifax Harbour Bridges says the remaining work includes:

Installing Bosun’s chair rail

Bird screening

Hand strand access to the main cable

Main cable fire protection

Completing the main cable dehumidification system

There could be additional closures, but those dates have yet to be set.