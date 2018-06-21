Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in fatal Commercial Drive stabbing
A man has been charged in a fatal stabbing that occurred in the heart of Vancouver’s Commercial Drive neighbourhood last year.
Joseph Jandrew, 33, was found with stab wounds at 1st Avenue and Commercial Drive on the evening of Oct. 12, 2017.
He was rushed to hospital but died of his injuries.
Vancouver police have now arrested a suspect, 47-year-old Surrey resident, Ranjit Sangha.
Sangha has been charged with second-degree murder and remains in police custody.
