Crime
June 21, 2018 1:05 pm

Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in fatal Commercial Drive stabbing

By Digital Reporter  CKNW

VPD comb for evidence on Commercial Drive after Joseph Jandrews was stabbed in October 2017.

Global News
A A

A man has been charged in a fatal stabbing that occurred in the heart of Vancouver’s Commercial Drive neighbourhood last year.

Joseph Jandrew, 33, was found with stab wounds at 1st Avenue and Commercial Drive on the evening of Oct. 12, 2017.

READ MORE: Man stabbed on Commercial Drive in Vancouver’s 16th homicide of 2017

He was rushed to hospital but died of his injuries.

Vancouver police have now arrested a suspect, 47-year-old Surrey resident, Ranjit Sangha.

Sangha has been charged with second-degree murder and remains in police custody.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
1st and commercial
commercial drive homicide
Crime
fatal stabbigng vancouver
fatal stabbing
fatal stabbing comemrcial drive
Stabbing
Vancouver homicide

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News