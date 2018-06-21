Male found dead after shooting in Brampton: police
Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in Brampton.
Peel Regional Police said they received a call just before 5 a.m. Thursday at a residence on Martree Crescent near Bovaird Drive and Kennedy Road.
Police said the male victim suffered critical injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
There’s no immediate word on any suspects.
The age and identity of the victim have not been released.
Police said the homicide unit has taken over the investigation.
