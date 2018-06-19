OPP investigating after alleged early morning assault in Gravenhurst

Bracebridge OPP are investigating after a man was allegedly assaulted with a knife in Gravenhurst last week.

According to police, at approximately 1:30 a.m. on June 12, officers were called to a home on Peter Street in Gravenhurst.

Police say the victim was outside on his driveway when an unknown suspect approached him and allegedly assaulted him with a knife.

According to police, the victim sustained serious, non-life threatening injuries and was transported to hospital to be treated.

Police are appealing for witnesses of the incident. They are asking anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the area of Peter and John streets at the time of the alleged assault to please contact police at 1-888-310-1122. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at http://www.p3tips.com.