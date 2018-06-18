OPP, Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad arrest federal offender in Barrie

Police have arrested 33-year-old Keith James, a federal offender who was wanted on suspicion of violating parole.
According to police, James had been unlawfully at large since June 2, and officers issued a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest on June 14.
James was located in Barrie and arrested without incident by the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad (ROPE) on June 18.
Police say James will be remanded into custody and returned to a secured facility where he will continue to serve his two-year federal sentence for robbery and theft.
