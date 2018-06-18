OPP, Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad arrest federal offender in Barrie

Police have arrested 33-year-old Keith James, a federal offender who was wanted on suspicion of violating parole.

According to police, James had been unlawfully at large since June 2, and officers issued a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest on June 14.

James was located in Barrie and arrested without incident by the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad (ROPE) on June 18.

READ MORE: Canada-wide warrant issued for federal offender known to frequent Barrie area

Police say James will be remanded into custody and returned to a secured facility where he will continue to serve his two-year federal sentence for robbery and theft.