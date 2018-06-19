Dans la rue provides family services for misplaced youth

Dans la rue has been helping Montreal’s street kids for three decades.

Its founder, Father Emmett Johns, dedicated his retirement to the group, working all hours of the night and driving around Montreal’s streets in a used mobile home to provide hot meals and mentorship for at-risk youth.

After Father Johns’ death in January 2018, the organization continues to help Montreal’s street kids as part of his legacy.

Intervention worker Maggie Rochon and young mother Seven joined Global’s Laura Casella to talk about Dans la rue’s lesser-known family services.

“I was homeless and a pregnant teen, with no support or family,” recalled Seven about the moment she found out she was going to have her first child. “I was 17 at the time.”

Ten years ago, Seven was a street-kid who knew little about the responsibilities that came with motherhood.

“Coming from the system, I had no parents. Nobody taught me how to be a mom,” Seven said.

Rochon helped Seven find a home and eased her into the adjustments that came with being a first-time mother.

Dans la rue’s family services helps displaced youth with children. It provides counselling, education, family activities and most importantly, support.

“We respect the pace of the kids. It’s like small baby steps, getting to know each other, developing a relationship and confidence,” said Rochon of Dans la rue’s mandate.

“And there are many success stories.”

Seven now has a good job. She’s married with three children, and she still frequents Dans la rue for support. It’s part of her roots, she says.

For more information or volunteer opportunities, please visit the Dans la rue website.