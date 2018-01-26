Celebration of life to be held Saturday for Father Emmett Johns

A funeral mass will be held Saturday at St. Patrick’s Basilica to celebrate the life of Father Emmett Johns.

The Dans la Rue founder passed away Jan. 13 at the age of 89.

The mass will begin at 10:30 a.m., but the basilica will be open to the public as of 9 a.m.

A vigil was held last week in Montreal for the man affectionately known as Pops, who devoted his life to help the city’s homeless youth.

A two-day public viewing was held in the Hall of Honour at City Hall to allow Montrealers to pay their respects and extend their condolences.